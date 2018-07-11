× Led Zeppelin is reportedly considering a reunion for its 50th anniversary

LONDON — So much for Robert Plant’s vow to never reunite with his old bandmates.

The 69-year-old former Led Zeppelin frontman is said to be mulling over a reunion for the band’s 50th anniversary, according to a Daily Star UK report.

Plant reportedly first spoke about a potential reunion with guitarist Jimmy Page, 74, and bass player John Paul Jones, 72, last October.

The Daily Star quoted a “well-placed source” with the band, who said “Everyone around the band is buzzing. Jimmy and Robert are talking again and discussing how to celebrate the big anniversary. Realistically, this will be the last time that the band has a reason to reunite.

“At the moment, there are many things on the table being discussed and obviously playing live is one of them. If they won’t play, then they will get other stars out on stage playing their hits and then they would join in.”

Plant, Jones, and Page last played together as Led Zeppelin in 2007. Prior to the latest reunion talks, the plan was for them to attend a celebration of their music, with other performers covering their greatest hits.

But the hope is now that the band’s surviving trio could stage a reunion show — or, at least, join the other performers for a jam session.

“All opportunities are being looked at,” event organizers told the Daily Star.

Deceased drummer John Bonham is likely to be represented by son Jason at the anniversary show, according to the Daily Star.