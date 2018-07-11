× Lewisberry man facing charges after allegedly assaulting, threatening victim with cinder block

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Lewisberry man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man and threatening him with a cinder block.

Sean Miller, 26, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On July 9 at 5:40 a.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Ridge Road in Lewisberry for a report of a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, police were advised that Miller had assaulted his father by striking him numerous times and threatening him with a cinder block.

Police observed injuries to the victim consistent with an assault, and arrested Miller.

He was transported to the York County Booking Center for arrest processing and arraignment before being remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $2,500 bail.