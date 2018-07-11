Man faces at least a year in prison, three decades of probation for sexual abuse of children

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Quarryville man was recently sentenced to one to two years in prison and 32 years of probation for the sexual abuse of four children that spanned several years, beginning in 1995, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

John Lapp, 55, must also register under Megan’s Law for life and abide by sex-offender conditions while on supervision, the office says.

Lapp pleaded guilty in March to 13 crimes, including felony aggravated indecent assault.

The office notes that the four victims represented that they did not want Lapp to go to prison and Judge Joseph Madenspacher considered that when he imposed sentencing.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick added that the victims’ wishes are of importance but the judge also has a duty to protect the public.