× Mother, 7-year-old son drown in Lycoming County, State Police say

LYCOMING COUNTY — An Annville mother and her son succumbed to drowning Tuesday following an afternoon of wading in water in the area of a boat launch with family members in Cummings Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say the 7-year-old child began to panic and appeared to be drowning when he waded in water too deep to stand in. Several family members attempted to save the boy but were unsuccessful, police add. The boy’s mother, 35-year-old Ada Reiff, then went into the water a second time, which is when she began to drown.

Reiff was pulled out downstream and emergency personnel performed CPR on her as she was transported to Jersey Shore Hospital. She was later flown to Geisinger Medical Center-Danville and was pronounced dead around 10 p.m.

The boy was also located and was taken to Jersey Shore Hospital as well. He was pronounced dead earlier, around 4:45 p.m.