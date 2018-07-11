× New Jersey man wanted on weapons charges sought for alleged involvement in Chambersburg shooting

CHAMBERSBURG — A New Jersey man wanted in his home state on several weapons charges is being sought for questioning by the Chambersburg Police Department for his suspected involvement in a June 27th shooting at the Southgate Shopping Center, Chambersburg Police say.

Sylvester “Duke” Ford, 18, has been known to associate with people that reside in the Chambersburg Housing Authority and surrounding areas, police say. He and his associates are believed to be armed, police say. Those who encounter Ford and his associates are urged to proceed with caution.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts or his alleged involvement in the shooting incident is asked to contact Chambersburg Police or submit a tip through Crime Watch.