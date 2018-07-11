× One of two Lancaster County home-invasion robbery suspects turns himself in, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — One of two suspects in a July 5 home-invasion robbery has turned himself in to law enforcement authorities, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Mark E. Donohue, 50, of West Main Street, Mount Joy, is reportedly in custody, the DA’s office says.

The other suspect, Nathan J. Weeple, 30, of Heisey Avenue, Elizabethtown, is still at large, according to investigators.

Donohue and Weeple are accused of numerous offenses, including felony robbery, burglary and aggravated assault regarding the late-night home-invasion on July 5 at an apartment in the 100 block of North Main Street, Manheim.

The duo allegedly entered the apartment by breaking a window. Weeple is accused of striking one of the residents in the head with a baseball bat, while Donohue led the other resident at gunpoint to a pair of safes inside the home. The suspects are accused of taking approximately $10,000 and a pair of rifles before fleeing the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, police say.