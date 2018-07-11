× Oxford man wanted for allegedly stealing car with dog inside in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking an Oxford man in connection to a vehicle theft and dog abandonment that led to the animal’s death.

Bryan Devoe, 30, is facing one count of theft of a motor vehicle, count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of cruelty to animals.

On June 29, police responded to the Rockvale Diner in the 2400 block of Lincoln Highway East for a vehicle theft.

Upon arrival, the victim reported that her green 2002 Ford Explorer had been stolen while she was in the restaurant.

The vehicle contained her dog, a Cairn Terrier, and personal property, valued at about $3,000.

On June 30, the victim’s dog was found deceased in the 500 block of Noble Road in Christiana. The dog had apparently been abandoned leading up to its death.

On July 3, state police located the unoccupied stolen vehicle in Highland Township.

Through an investigation, Devoe was formulated as a suspect and is now facing charges.