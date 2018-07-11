× Pilot Program by PennDOT to address three bridges in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A pilot program by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will address three structurally deficient (SD) bridges owned by Manheim Township in Lancaster County by replacing two of them with box culverts and completely demolishing and removing the third bridge. All three bridges cross over the Little Conestoga Creek. The work will be conducted by Amelie Construction & Supply, Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, under a contract with PennDOT for $1,276,725. The work for the contract should wrap up in November.

The first bridge to be replaced is on Lititz Road between Manheim Pike (Route 72) and Fruitville Pike. The bridge is scheduled to close on Monday, July 16, at which time motorists will be detoured around the bridge closure by way of Fruitville Pike, Quarry Road and Manheim Pike. It should take about two months to demolish the bridge and replace it with a box culvert.

During this time, the bridge on West Roseville Road between Manheim and East Hempfield townships, just south of Harrisburg Pike, will be demolished and removed. This bridge is currently closed and no longer in use. There are no plans to replace it.

The third bridge is on Buch Avenue between Manheim and East Hempfield townships. (Buch Avenue becomes Miller Road in East Hempfield Township.) The bridge will be closed and replaced with a box culvert most likely starting in late summer and wrapping up in the fall. The detour will direct motorists around this bridge using Fruitville Pike, Route 722 and Manheim Pike.

This work is made possible by Act 89, the transportation funding legislation that became law in November 2013. The law established a funding category for “bundling” local bridges to achieve economies of scale and lower overall costs.

SOURCE: PennDOT