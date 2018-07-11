Police identify two of three suspects in string of arcade game thefts across Central Pennsylvania, Delaware & Maryland

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police have identified two of three suspects in a streak of arcade game thefts spanning three states.

Elysia Botwin, 42, and Michael Citelli, 48, of New Port Richie, Florida, are wanted on theft and conspiracy to commit theft charges.

The duo, along with a third suspect who police are working to identify, allegedly participated in an arcade game theft at Hoss’s restaurant on June 26 in Lebanon County.

However, an investigation has revealed that the trio may be responsible for breaking into similar arcade machines in Dauphin County and Lancaster County as well.

Police also received information from the Ocean City Police Department in Maryland that the same suspects had targeted arcade machines along the boardwalk in Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The suspects were operating a 2017 Hyundai Elantra bearing a Florida registration “CUG7B.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Botwin and Citelli or can identify the third suspect, please contact Annville Township Police or submit a tip via their webpage.