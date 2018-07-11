× Police searching for suspect who abused chocolate lab in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the person who abused a chocolate lab.

On July 6 around 5:05 p.m., police found that a dog had been abused at a home in the 16000 block of Hill Road in Metal Township.

An unknown actor(s) took the victim’s chocolate lab after he ran away from the victim’s property and strung the dog up by its hind legs and applied a castration band around the dog’s testicles.

The dog suffered an injury to its hind legs and had to be taken to the vet to undergo surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.