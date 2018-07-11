× Police seeking suspect in daytime burglary in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a man who allegedly was involved in daytime burglary.

On July 9, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Geneva Drive for a reported daytime burglary.

A witness told police they saw a black man that stands approximately 5’10” tall with short hair leaving the victim’s residence in a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect was driving a black, full-size sedan that could have possibly been a Chrysler 300.

The incident occurred between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: