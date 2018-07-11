× Ronks man accused of exposing himself near Lancaster church

LANCASTER — A 31-year-old Ronks man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was seen masturbating near a church on the 100 block of North Concord Street Tuesday night.

Justin Nickel is charged with one count of indecent exposure in connection to the incident, according to Lancaster Police. Nickel was also on adult probation, and a detainer was issued against him, police say.

Police were summoned to the area at approximately 10:11 p.m. after a caller reported seeing an unknown white male masturbating in the area of North Concord St. Officers arrived at the parking lot of a church near North Mulberry and West Orange streets, where they found a man matching the description provided by the caller. Police stopped the man, who was later identified as Nickel.

Witnesses identified Nickel as the same person that they had observed masturbating on N. Concord St.

Nickel was transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station for processing and was transported to Lancaster County Prison on the probation detainer.