Slightly cooler today, dry conditions continue into the weekend

SHAPING UP NICELY: After yesterday’s cool, but mostly dry, front passed through, we’ll get to enjoy cooler high temperatures the next couple of days. Highs only reach the mid-80s both today and tomorrow, with slightly less humidity and mostly sunny skies. Morning lows start in the low-60s through Friday. We’ll take a kick just shy of 90 for Friday, but we keep the dry sunshine.

THIS WEEKEND: A stray thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out both Saturday and Sunday, but the chance will be few and far between. Highs reach the low-90s with slightly higher humidity and a bit more cloud cover. We’ll still see plenty of sun, too.

NEXT WEEK: Similar conditions trend into next week, but morning lows jump near 70-degrees with higher humidity levels again by Sunday and Monday. Our next seemingly-organized chance for thunderstorm activity doesn’t come until next Tuesday, with highs near 90.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long