Thousands of solar panels will soon power Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY -- A hotel in Lancaster County is getting a huge upgrade and the company says it's a game changer. Once complete High Hotels says they will operate the first Marriott-branded hotel in the country that will run all its electricity needs with solar power.

The solar panels are being installed on the roof of the Greenfield Business Center in Lancaster County. 2,700 solar panels will power the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel which is located a 1/2 mile away from the business center.

This will be the first 100% solar panel powered hotel by Marriott not just in Lancaster County but in the entire country.

The final solar panels will all be installed and ready to soak in the power of the sun by September. A grand unveiling celebration is scheduled for September 11th.

High Hotels received a grant for $504,900 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the Solar Energy Program to complete the project.