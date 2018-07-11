USPS to honor John Lennon with Forever stamp

NEW YORK — The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday that it will honor John Lennon with a Forever stamp. A dedication ceremony is set for September 7 in New York.

“Beloved around the world, Lennon was successful both as a founding member of the Beatles and as a solo artist,” the release states. “Lennon’s music continues to speak for truth, peace, and tolerance.”

The stamp is the latest in a series of Music Icons stamps. It features a 1974 photo of Lennon taken by rock music photographer Bob Gruen for the singer and songwriter’s “Walls and Bridges” album, according to the USPS news release.

The USPS adds that the stamp pane resembles a vintage 45-rpm record sleeve and features Lennon at his white piano on the reverse side.