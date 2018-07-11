× Weekend detour will be in place on Route 72 near Manheim, Lancaster County starting Friday

LANCASTER COUNTY — The first of two weekend detours along Route 72 north of Manheim in Rapho Township will be implemented on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The detours will be in place while work is done to replace drainage cross pipes along the road. This work is part of a project to repair and resurface a 3.49-mile section of Route 72 from the bridge over Chiques Creek at the Manheim Borough-Penn Township Line through the borough to the intersection with Elizabethtown Road in Rapho Township; and a one-mile section of Route 772, West High Street in Manheim Borough, from the intersection with Hossler Road to the intersection with Route 72.

Preparatory work on this project began in April, PennDOT says.

Starting Friday — and again on July 20 — weekend detours from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday will be implemented as crews replace drainage cross pipe at two locations on Route 72 north of Manheim Borough; one between Hernley Road and Hamaker Road, and one between Elizabethtown Road and Oak Tree Road in Rapho Township.

Travel lanes will not be affected between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 and 6 p.m. while the work is being done, according to PennDOT. But drivers may encounter lane shifts and single-lane restrictions, with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route, PennDOT says.