Annville Township officer gets in on lip-sync challenge, sings “Hello” to donut shop

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– One local police department is getting in on the nationwide police lip-sync challenge.

Annville Township Police Department posted the above video with Officer Cleck signing Lionel Richie’s “Hello” to a donut shop on their Facebook page with the following caption:

With a production budget of $1.29 (to buy the iTunes song) and 15 minutes of free time, the Annville Township Police have joined the nationwide police lip-sync movement and we now challenge our neighboring PD’s! P.S. The video isn’t longer because Officer Cleck couldn’t stop laughing mid-song…

As of this posting, the video had nearly 25,000 views.