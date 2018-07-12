Another quiet day with humidity and temperatures up a tad for Friday

HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAKE A RETURN

Skies stay mainly clear this evening. With relatively low humidity levels, temperatures fall quickly overnight into the lower 60s. Still fairly comfortable to begin the day then the humidity begins to rise through afternoon. High pressure dominates into Friday prolonging the dry stretch. It is a tad warmer in the middle and upper 80s. Most of Saturday is warm and muggy. A weak boundary moving in late may trigger a stray shower or thunderstorm in the evening and overnight. Readings make a run for 90 degrees. It`s much warmer and sticky Sunday. Skies are hazy and temperatures climb to the lower 90s. Once again, a stray shower or thunderstorm can`t be ruled out, however, most areas stay rain free.



NEXT WEEK

While we need the rain, we are still looking at pop up showers and thunderstorms Monday. It’s very warm in the lower 90s again. It is quite sticky with the humidity running higher. Much needed showers and thunderstorms accompany a cold front Tuesday. Temperatures may still reach 90 degrees after morning lows in the 70s. We’ll have to monitor severe storm potential. The front is through by late evening. Wednesday is more comfortable, as drier air drops humidity. Readings are in the 80s. It’s even nicer and more pleasant Thursday with highs in the middle 80s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist