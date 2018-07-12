Another sunny, cooler and mostly calm one for Thursday

BEAUTIFUL DAY: We have a near carbon copy of yesterday in store for Thursday. We start the day off just a bit cooler, which will keep high temperatures just a degree or two cooler by the afternoon. Mid-80s once again by the afternoon with a few passing clouds. Lows overnight dip back into the 60s with a little more humidity building in for Friday. Highs make it just shy of 90-degrees to finish the work week.

THIS WEEKEND: We make the 90s once again for Saturday and Sunday. A stray thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out both days, but most places stay dry with morning lows near 70-degrees. Skies otherwise will be partly cloudy with light winds. Get out and enjoy!

NEXT WEEK: We stick near 90-degrees to start the next work week. A stray storm can’t be ruled out once again for next Monday, but our organized thunderstorm chances hold off until next Tuesday and Wednesday. A few of these could be strong. It’s still a long way out, but also the next thing that catches our eye all the way at the end of the Weather Smart Forecast. Until then, enjoy some less humid, gorgeous temperatures the next couple of days!

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long