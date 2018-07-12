× Atlantic League All-Star game to return to York in 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball’s (ALPB) biggest stars will return to PeoplesBank Park next July, and the hosting York Revolution are planning a York-centric celebration.

At the league board meeting ahead of last night’s mid-summer classic in Long Island, ALPB officials announced that the White Rose City will host its second All-Star Game in 2019. Revolution president Eric Menzer said York’s team will take the opportunity to shine the spotlight on the entire York community and its many contributions to the country’s history and culture.

“Working and playing in DownTown York, we are fully aware of all the countless ways York has helped shape the development of our nation and the many gifts the people of this area have given to the world,” Menzer said. “This will be much more than just a baseball game. With the Atlantic League spotlight on us again next year, we fully intend to turn the occasion into a party and celebration of York and this incredible community that supports our team and – more important – our entire country.”

Menzer said planning has already begun for “Made in York,” the theme of next year’s All-Star Game. Revolution officials have begun reaching out to dozens of potential local partners to discuss sponsorship opportunities and the details of the celebration.

“From Pullman Automobiles back in the day to Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the beloved creations of the Starbucks York Roasting Plant, and so much more, we cannot wait to work with our fellow businesses to show off the city’s contributions over the years and the best of what York has to offer today,” Menzer said.

The date for next year’s All-Star Game will be announced when the league’s eight teams set the schedule for the 2019 season. Menzer said the Revolution will unveil plans for the game throughout the upcoming offseason.

The Revolution last hosted the ALPB All-Star Game in 2011, when the team welcomed 8,053 people to downtown York to watch the Freedom Division defeat the Liberty Division 7-0.

SOURCE: York Revolution