Build-A-Bear Workshop announces they’re no longer accepting customers for Pay-Your-Age event

Build-A-Bear workshop has announced that they’re no longer accepting customers for the Pay-Your-Age event at all of it’s U.S. and Canada store locations.
The company posted this message on their website and social media pages:
Urgent Alert: Pay Your Age Day
Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon.