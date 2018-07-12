Garage and car destroyed in fire in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (5:50 a.m.): No injuries were suffered but a garage and car were destroyed in a Thursday morning fire.
Some additional damage was caused to the back of a home, in which the home owner was able to get out safely thanks to her dog waking her up.
There is no word if an investigation into the fire is underway.
PREVIOUSLY: Crews are on the scene of a garage fire in York City.
According to a York City Fire Department tweet, firefighters are in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue where several garages are on fire.
It also appears that a car may be on fire too.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.
39.962598 -76.727745