Garage and car destroyed in fire in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (5:50 a.m.): No injuries were suffered but a garage and car were destroyed in a Thursday morning fire.

Some additional damage was caused to the back of a home, in which the home owner was able to get out safely thanks to her dog waking her up.

There is no word if an investigation into the fire is underway.

PREVIOUSLY: Crews are on the scene of a garage fire in York City.

According to a York City Fire Department tweet, firefighters are in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue where several garages are on fire.

Crews on scene of a working fire 500 blk. of Pennsylvania Ave. several garages on fire with exposure issues. pic.twitter.com/cNfQ8ntSV1 — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) July 12, 2018

It also appears that a car may be on fire too.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.