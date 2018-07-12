× One man dead, two people flee after crash closed portion of PA Turnpike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One man is dead and two others fled the scene after an early morning crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash, which occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday morning, closed westbound lanes of travel between the Morgantown and Reading exits.

All westbound traffic on the turnpike was being forced to exit at Morgantown (#298). The road reopened around 9:30 a.m.

According to a police release, a Hyundai Sonata overturned in the left hand lane of the turnpike near mile marker 291.

Three occupants of that car exited the vehicle.

Then, a commercial vehicle and Ford Mustang stopped at the scene to assist.

While that was occurring, a UPS commercial vehicle struck the overturned vehicle and the Ford Mustang, which struck and killed a 25-year-old Brooklyn, New York man who had exited the overturned Sonata.

The two other occupants of the Sonata proceeded to flee the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period as an investigation is underway. Delays are expected.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.