Peeper appears twice at Palmyra home, full story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four

FOX43 Job of the Day, sponsored by Elwood Staffing

Posted 10:07 AM, July 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:09AM, July 12, 2018

Today’s Job of the Day:

NISSIN FOODS
Lancaster, PA
Production
1st Shift with Benefits!
Contact our Lancaster Branch – 717-509-8136
With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Elwood Staffing  is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Elwood Staffing has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs. Visit Elwood Staffing’s website here.
Related stories