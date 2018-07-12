× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (July 12, 2018)

Officials are investigating an early morning crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. A car overturned, and when the three occupants exited the car, one of them was struck and killed by another vehicle. The other two occupants fled the scene. The incident occurred between the Morgantown and Reading exits, and the road reopened at 9:30am this morning. We’ll have more on this story today on FOX43 News First at Four.

Police are looking for a peeper in Palmyra that appeared twice at the same house last night… and on the second visit he brought a knife. A resident first saw an unsettling figure at her front window around 7:30pm. The resident says the same person returned three hours later at her back window. You can expect more on this disturbing story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.