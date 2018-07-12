× Lewisberry man accused of possessing, sharing child pornography

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 23-year-old Lewisberry man with possession and dissemination of child pornography after a year-long investigation conducted by Lancaster and York County law enforcement agencies.

Derek Terry, of the 500 block of Grandview Drive, was charged Wednesday after being arrested by Northern York County Regional Police. He is accused of downloading nine images and 14 videos of child pornography while staying at a relative’s York Haven home in July 2017.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit, Northern York County Regional Police were informed by a member of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office on July 6 that a resident in their jurisdiction was being investigated for sharing child pornography on a peer-to-peer network. A detective with the DA’s office had downloaded a video file depicting sex acts between juveniles, and had traced the IP address of the computer that originally shared the file to a home in York Haven.

Northern York County Regional Police obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 2500 block of Lewisberry Road, York Haven, where they discovered and seized four computers on Jan. 10. A forensic search performed on the computers between July 1 and July 7 revealed nine images and 14 videos of child pornography.

Police also found information on the computers indicating that Terry was the person who downloaded the files.

The owner of the home was interviewed, and told police she knew Terry, who was the husband of a relative, according to the criminal complaint. The homeowner confirmed that Terry was staying in the home at the time the downloads occurred, police say.