A Newville man allegedly failed to pay tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike for approximately two years, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas Campbell, 25, utilized the turnpike 76 times between July 22, 2015 and August 17, 2017, the DA’s office says.

Tolls and fees totaled $4,943.95, the DA’s office adds.

The case continues pending a preliminary hearing.