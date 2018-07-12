× Nationals’ Bryce Harper, Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins to participate in 2018 Home Run Derby

WASHINGTON– Two of our area teams will be represented in the 2018 Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday.

The Washington Nationals’ OF Bryce Harper and Philadelphia Phillies’ OF Rhys Hoskins will make up two of the eight competitors that will look to launch long balls on Monday night.

The duo was apart of the field announced on Monday night after the Final Vote winners for the All-Star game were revealed.

Harper, 25, is third in the Major Leagues with 22 HR’s this season. He is in the final year of his contract with Washington, and will take this chance to represent the home team during this year’s All-Star festivities.

Hoskins, 25, has hit 14 HR’s so far this season. That isn’t quite the pace that Hoskins had last year after making his Major League debut, as he crushed 18 HR’s in about 120 fewer at-bats last season.

Here is the entire Home Run Derby field:

The bracket for the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/tai9MAU4yG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2018

You can catch the 2018 Home Run Derby on Monday, July 16 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.