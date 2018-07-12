One man killed, three others injured in early morning crash on PA Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. --- Around 2:30 Thursday morning, State Police say a Hyundai Sonata flipped in the left lane of the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound between the Morgantown I-176 exit and the Lancaster-Reading Route 222 exit.

Three people were inside car.

According to police, two people went to the shoulder and the other towards the median.

Good samaritans in a Ford Mustang and a tractor trailer stopped to help.

Then, police say a UPS truck struck the overturned Hyundai and the Mustang.

Authorities say debris from that crash struck and killed a 25-year old man from Brooklyn, New York.

State police say two people in the mustang and a driver of one of the trucks were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Corporal Adam Reed said the best thing you can do after being in a crash is to get away from the road by going up a hill, behind a metal barrier or on a grassy shoulder.

"It might be very, very hard for on-coming vehicles to see your car disable or crashed there on the roadway, especially in the middle of the night. Please, do your best. Get off the roadway," said Reed.

If you drive up on a crash, officials say stopping to help isn’t discouraged but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Doni Lee Spiegel with AAA Central Penn said you should also give space between yourself and the wrecked vehicle while making yourself seen, such as by putting on your emergency flashers.

"Make sure you just ensure your safety first. Before you get out of your car, make sure there's no traffic coming and after you get out of the car and you approach the scene, make sure it's safe to do so," said Spiegel

The two people who went to the shoulder after the Hyundai Sonata flipped ran away.

State Police are asking them or any witnesses to come forward to help with the on-going investigation.