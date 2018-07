× Over 900 people without power in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Over 900 people are without power in Upper Allen Township this morning.

Emergency dispatch says that police and fire departments are on the scene of wires down in the area of Laurel and Nittany Drive.

PPL is reportedly en route.

According to the PPL outage map, over 900 people are without power in the area, and repairs aren’t expected to be complete until 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.