Police arrest man in connection to Chambersburg shooting; another suspect sought

CHAMBERSBURG — Police have arrested a 20-year-old New Jersey man in connection with a June 27 shooting at the Southgate Mall in Chambersburg, and are actively seeking another suspect.

Chambersburg Police interviewed Sylvester Ford Wednesday night after Ford was arrested on an active warrant in New Jersey. Through the interview and in the course of their investigation, police say, they’ve determined that Ford was responsible not only for the Southgate Mall shooting, but also a shooting incident that occurred June 2 on the 400 block of Hollywell Avenue.

A second shooter in the Southgate Mall incident has been identified as John Wesley Silvain Jr., 22. Police are still trying to determine his whereabouts. Anyone with information on Silvain is asked to submit a tip on Crimewatch or call Chambersburg Police.