Police investigating alleged peeper with knife in Palmyra

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a peeper who allegedly displayed a knife through a home’s window.

On July 11 around 7:30 p.m., a resident in the first block of East Willow Street in Palmyra reported that a white man standing approximately 6′ tall, who was wearing all black, including a mask, tapped on the glass of her front window before running from the area.

Then, less than three hours later, around 10:15 p.m., the resident reported the same person appeared at the back window, but was now holding a long knife.

The subject was last seen running northbound on Railroad Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Palmyra Borough Police Department at 717-838-8189.