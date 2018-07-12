× Police investigating series of overnight vehicle break-ins in Lower Allen Township

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Lower Allen Township police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins and at least one burglary that occurred overnight and early this morning in the Cedar Cliff Manor neighborhood and surrounding areas.

According to police, the items reported stolen include cell phones and credit cards.

Residents in the area are advised to check your property and contact police if any missing property is discovered.

Police say that in many of the break-ins, the vehicles appeared to be left unlocked. Police are issuing a reminder that citizens should always lock their vehicles and secure their valuables.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676 or contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477. You can also email Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.