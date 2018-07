CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing elderly man.

William Bovich, 90, was last seen on July 11 at 8 p.m. in Mechanicsburg.

Bovich was driving a red 2012 Dodge Caravan with a PA registration “DRV-6249.”

He stands about 6′ tall and weighs about 195 pounds and has short gray hair and glasses.

Police ask that you call 911 if you see Bovich.