Police seek help in identifying burglary suspect in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a burglary that occurred Saturday on the 2000 block of Lenox Street.

According to Harrisburg Police, the suspect allegedly stole a lawnmower from an enclosed yard. The victim was able to recover the mower, police say, but the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through Crime Watch.