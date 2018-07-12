× Schuylkill Haven man facing charges after threatening woman, police with shotgun

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa.– A Schuylkill Haven man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a woman, police, and barricading himself in a home with a shotgun.

Christopher Loftus, 69, is facing terroristic threats charges for the incident.

On July 11 around 9:00 a.m., Loftus allegedly threatened to slit her throat and kill her while he was holding a shotgun while at a home in North Manheim Township.

The victim reported the threats to State Police, leading Loftus to say that he was going to “shoot any officer that walks onto his porch.”

Loftus refused to leave the home and said that he was sitting in his chair and waiting for police arrival.

Police attempted to speak with Loftus and get him to leave the resident, but he refused.

The State Police SERT team arrived on scene and attempted to negotiate, but failed.

Eventually, the SERT team entered the home and took Loftus into custody.

Numnerous firearms were located in the residence, included a loaded shotgun.