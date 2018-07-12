Summer Menu at Bonefish Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett has the chance to sample some of the wonderful dishes at Bonefish Grill in Camp Hill. If you love seafood this is the place. Plus some great cocktail like the Shark Week Martini, Watermelon Martini & Coral Reef Punch, that are currently featured on our features menu. And what dinner without dessert like the Strawberry Shortcake Dessert & our Jamaican Coconut Pie!

To checkout the menu at Bonefish Grill, chick on the link: https://www.bonefishgrill.com

Bonefish is located at 3505 Gettysburg Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011.