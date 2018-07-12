× Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Three people were arrested Tuesday on felony drug crimes after the Franklin County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Chambersburg residence, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office says.

The warrant was served at a home in the 100 block of South Federal Street following a drug trafficking investigation.

Three suspects — Demetrius Terrance, Faust, Tyler Stone Herrington and Khory Omahr White — were found inside the residence, according to the DA’s Office.

An unspecified amount of crack cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia was located. The DA’s Office says they’re all consistent with the distribution of controlled substances. Two handguns were also seized from the dwelling during the search.