Two men charged after shot was fired following argument in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two men face charges after police responded to a report of shots fired in Manor Township Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Banyan Circle Drive around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found David Brooks, 35, being treated for a laceration to his head. Witnesses reported that 35-year-old Patrick Hartge, Brooks and a third individual had been arguing behind Hartge’s home, police say. As the third subject attempted to drive off in his car, Brooks allegedly held onto the driver’s side of the vehicle. When he drew a handgun, a shot was fired, according to police.

Hartge, of Lancaster, is accused of removing the gun involved in the incident, police say. He fled the scene but was arrested when he returned home. The gun has not been located.

He is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Brooks, of Newark, Delaware, sustained the injury to his head when he fell to the roadway, police add. He is charged with recklessly endangering another person.