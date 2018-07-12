Wolf Administration Launches First Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY -- The Wolf Administration is launching an ice cream trail today that will feature local creameries that offer a true cow-to-cone experience.

It’s the first ever Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail. Members of the Department of Agriculture, The Pennsylvania Tourism Office and the Center for Dairy Excellence will gather at Fox Meadows Creamery in Clay Township to launch the "Pursue Your Scoops" trail.

The trail will feature 12 farm creameries in 7 Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties and will work like a passport. Visitors who stop at these true farm focused creameries -- will be able to check off stops and even earn prizes.

The Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail will launch today at 10:00.