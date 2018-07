Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT GRETNA, Pa. - A Tony-nominated classic and 1990s film classic in the adaption titled, "You've Got Mail," the musical "She Loves Me" kicks off Gretna Theatre's summer series of shows in the hills and valleys of Lebanon County.

The outdoor theatre provides an experience all its own, now in its 91st season. Visit for the production of "the classic musical comedy" that the cast believes tells a classic head-butting love story guaranteed to have you coming back for the rest of the season.

"She Loves Me" will be on the stage in Lebanon County now through July 21st. Ticket information can be found at https://www.gretnatheatre.org/