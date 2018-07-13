Lake Williams to be closed tonight, full story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four

CEO of Downtown Inc scheduled to eat french fries at 27 different locations

Posted 10:35 AM, July 13, 2018, by

YORK -- July 13TH is National French Fry Day, and Downtown Inc CEO Silas Chamberlin will celebrate accordingly. The York County Native says he is going to eat fries at 27 locations throughout Downtown York. Downtown Inc is calling the historic deep-fried day the First-Ever Downtown York Fantastic French Fry Frenzy.

The epic French fry crawl will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Central Family Restaurant and conclude at 9:30 p.m. at Holy Hound Taproom. In between, Chamberlin will sample French fries at conventional locations like McDonald’s, as well as unexpected stops such as Hamir’s Indian Fusion and PeoplesBank Park.

J.R.’s French Fries, the iconic Central Market French fry stand, will even offer special hours during National French Fry Day, opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrity tasters will join Chamberlin to share some fries, cheer him on and celebrate our great downtown businesses.

Facebook Live broadcasts will highlight each stop. Downtown Inc invites everyone to follow along at Facebook.com/DowntownYorkPa and to share their own photos from National French Fry Day with the hashtag #FryDayYork.

The full schedule for the First-Ever Downtown York Fantastic French Frenzy is as follows:

  1. 7:30 a.m.: Central Family Restaurant
  2. 8:30 a.m.: Roost Uncommon Kitchen
  3. 9:30 a.m.: McDonald’s
  4. 10 a.m.: J.R.’s Fries (Inside Central Market)
  5. 10:15 a.m.: Mezzogiorno (Inside Central Market)
  6. 10:30 a.m.: Bair’s Fried Chicken (Inside Central Market)
  7. 11 a.m.: Mudhook Brewing Co.
  8. 11:30 a.m.: Marcello’s Pizza
  9. 12 p.m. White Rose Bar & Grill
  10. 12:30 p.m. Ethel’s BBQ (Inside Penn Market)
  11. 1 p.m. York Blue Moon
  12. 1:30 p.m.: Pat & Tony’s
  13. 2 p.m.: Roosevelt Tavern
  14. 2:30 p.m.: Hamir’s Indian Fusion
  15. 3 p.m. Picalonga Sabor Tropical
  16. 3:30 p.m. Taste Test: Southern Slider Bar
  17. 4 p.m.: Granfalloons Tavern
  18. 4:30 p.m. Pizza Boli’s
  19. 5 p.m.: Iron Horse York
  20. 5:30 p.m.: Revival Social Club
  21. 6 p.m.: The Left Bank
  22. 6:30 p.m. Rockfish Public House
  23. 7 p.m.: The Handsome Cab
  24. 7:30 p.m.: PeoplesBank Park
  25. 8:30 p.m.: First Capital
  26. 9 p.m.: The Waterway
  27. 9:30 p.m.: Holy Hound Taproom

FOX 43's Lynda Weed was with Silas this morning to watch him begin the french fry journey.

Related stories