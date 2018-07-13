CEO of Downtown Inc scheduled to eat french fries at 27 different locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- July 13TH is National French Fry Day, and Downtown Inc CEO Silas Chamberlin will celebrate accordingly. The York County Native says he is going to eat fries at 27 locations throughout Downtown York. Downtown Inc is calling the historic deep-fried day the First-Ever Downtown York Fantastic French Fry Frenzy.

The epic French fry crawl will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Central Family Restaurant and conclude at 9:30 p.m. at Holy Hound Taproom. In between, Chamberlin will sample French fries at conventional locations like McDonald’s, as well as unexpected stops such as Hamir’s Indian Fusion and PeoplesBank Park.

J.R.’s French Fries, the iconic Central Market French fry stand, will even offer special hours during National French Fry Day, opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrity tasters will join Chamberlin to share some fries, cheer him on and celebrate our great downtown businesses.

Facebook Live broadcasts will highlight each stop. Downtown Inc invites everyone to follow along at Facebook.com/DowntownYorkPa and to share their own photos from National French Fry Day with the hashtag #FryDayYork.

The full schedule for the First-Ever Downtown York Fantastic French Frenzy is as follows:

7:30 a.m.: Central Family Restaurant 8:30 a.m.: Roost Uncommon Kitchen 9:30 a.m.: McDonald’s 10 a.m.: J.R.’s Fries (Inside Central Market) 10:15 a.m.: Mezzogiorno (Inside Central Market) 10:30 a.m.: Bair’s Fried Chicken (Inside Central Market) 11 a.m.: Mudhook Brewing Co. 11:30 a.m.: Marcello’s Pizza 12 p.m. White Rose Bar & Grill 12:30 p.m. Ethel’s BBQ (Inside Penn Market) 1 p.m. York Blue Moon 1:30 p.m.: Pat & Tony’s 2 p.m.: Roosevelt Tavern 2:30 p.m.: Hamir’s Indian Fusion 3 p.m. Picalonga Sabor Tropical 3:30 p.m. Taste Test: Southern Slider Bar 4 p.m.: Granfalloons Tavern 4:30 p.m. Pizza Boli’s 5 p.m.: Iron Horse York 5:30 p.m.: Revival Social Club 6 p.m.: The Left Bank 6:30 p.m. Rockfish Public House 7 p.m.: The Handsome Cab 7:30 p.m.: PeoplesBank Park 8:30 p.m.: First Capital 9 p.m.: The Waterway 9:30 p.m.: Holy Hound Taproom

FOX 43's Lynda Weed was with Silas this morning to watch him begin the french fry journey.

