Coming in 2019: The Atlantic League’s newest team, the High Point (N.C.) Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers will have a new opponent starting next year — and now, after a fan vote, that team has a name.

Next year, Atlantic League baseball fans will meet the High Point Rockers, the independent baseball league tweeted Friday.

Coming to the Atlantic League in 2019: The High Point Rockers! The fan-voted team name and logos were officially unveiled on Thursday night at the site of the club's new ballpark, BB&T Point, in North Carolina.https://t.co/fiysmbBjJt pic.twitter.com/YT4L3TmeDs — Atlantic League (@AtlanticLg) July 13, 2018

Team officials in North Carolina sorted through more than 2,800 suggestions when the “Name the Team” contest was announced in May. Those suggestions were whittled down to nine official nominations, which fans voted on in an online ballot.

Thursday night, the Rockers name and logo were unveiled.

High Point will officially join the Atlantic League for the 2019 season.

The Rockers beat out eight other nominations, including the Dragon Claws and the Splinters in the final tally.

The winning name is an ode to High Point’s history as a furniture manufacturing hub, while its colors and logo will also embody the rock n’ roll energy High Point’s planned downtown revitalization will provide, according to a press release from the team.

“We were overwhelmed by over 900 potential unique team names and thus it was very challenging to identify the top nine names that we ultimately made available for our fans to vote on,” said Ken Lehner, High Point Rockers Team President. “At the end of the day, we believe that the Rockers name and logos embody the City of High Point’s history and future. We look forward to the Rockers representing High Point in the Atlantic League next summer.”

The Rockers’ primary logo features a rocking chair with baseball rockers, hand grips made of baseballs, and a flame. Each logo includes four main colors visible in each design: Ball Point Blue, High in the Sky Orange, Rocket Chair Red, and Summertime Yellow.

The High Point Rockers will begin their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 in a brand new, approximately $36 million downtown ballpark named BB&T Point.