Two people injured after three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people have been injured after a three-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Friday on Highland Avenue and Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township.

According to West Lampeter Township Police, the driver of the bus and driver of the overturned vehicle have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The overturned vehicle had reportedly crossed the double yellow lines into the northbound lane of Highland Avenue and struck the bus.

The third vehicle reportedly became involved in the crash after having no way to avoid the other vehicles.

Three passengers on the bus were uninjured.

Road closures are expected in the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information or may have witnessed the incident, you’re asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-464-2421.