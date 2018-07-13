× Former member of South Annville Police Department resigns after DUI arrest in June

LEBANON COUNTY — A former member of the South Annville Police Department was charged for DUI in June after a May 14 traffic stop, court documents show.

Daniel Gibson, a former sergeant in the department, was pulled over at 10:12 p.m. on the 2800 block of Horseshoe Pike in South Londonderry Township after an officer on patrol saw his vehicle run through a red light at the intersection of Palmyra Road, according to the criminal complaint.

Gibson resigned from the South Annville Police Department on June 30, South Annville Township Manager Don Umberger told FOX43.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit, the officer who pulled Gibson over on May 14 detected the strong smell of alcohol emanating from Gibson’s vehicle.

Gibson’s speech was also slurred, according to the criminal complaint.

When asked to produce his driver’s license, Gibson allegedly first handed the officer his bank debit card, according to police. When asked to exit his vehicle, Gibson displayed an unsteady gait and leaned heavily against his car, according to police.

The officer then transported Gibson to a nearby church parking lot, where the ground was level, to administer field sobriety tests. At that time, the officer noted that Gibson had urinated in his pants, according to the criminal complaint.

Gibson allegedly refused to consent to a field sobriety test and was taken into custody at 10:24 p.m., the criminal complaint says. He was transported to a nearby hospital for blood testing.

Test results returned on June 12 noted that Gibson’s blood alcohol content was 0.245 percent, The BAC limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08 percent.

Gibson was charged with two counts of DUI and a traffic violation, according to the criminal complaint.