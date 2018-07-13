× Former Phillies star Chase Utley is reportedly set to announce his retirement at the end of the season

LOS ANGELES — Chase Utley will hold a press conference this afternoon prior to tonight’s game, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced — leading to speculation that the six-time Philadelphia Phillies All-Star is going to announce his intention to retire.

Baseball columnist Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweeted that he’s been told Utley will announce plans to hang up his spikes at the end of the season.

Chase Utley will be holding a press conference this afternoon at Dodger Stadium. You can surmise the topic. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) July 13, 2018

I have been told plan with Utley is to announce he is retiring effective at the end of this season (he has a contract for next year). #Dodgers — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 13, 2018

Utley, 39, is batting .231 with one home run and 14 runs batted in 41 games with the Dodgers this season. The second baseman is one of Philadelphia’s most beloved athletes, and was the heart and soul of the Phillies teams that captured a World Series title in 2008 and returned there in 2009, losing to the New York Yankees.

Utley, along with first baseman Ryan Howard, shortstop Jimmy Rollins and lefthander Cole Hamels, formed the Phillies’ homegrown nucleus during their peak years in the majors. In 2008, Utley had a team-high 177 hits, 33 home runs and 113 RBIs as the Phillies won their first world championship since 1980 by beating the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the World Series.

Injuries began catching up with Utley during the latter part of his years with the Phillies, limiting him to 83 games in 2012. As his chronic knee issues continued to hobble him, Utley was traded to Los Angeles midway through the 2015 season.

Utley is a career .276 hitter, with 259 home runs, 1,025 RBIs and 1,100 runs scored.