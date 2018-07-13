× Global McDelivery Day set for July 19

McDonald’s is coming to YOUR drive thru.

Yes, on July 19, the restaurant will hold its Global McDelivery Day at participating locations.

The company says the day is “all about the joy that McDonald’s brings to the table anytime, mostly anywhere.”

Not only will McDonald’s have deliverable food, they will deliver exclusive ’90s Throwback Collection items to those that order $5 of food or more via Uber Eats from the participating restaurants.

The deliveries will begin at 10:30 or 11:30 a.m. on July 19, depending on what time the lunch menu starts at your local participating restaurant.

You can view a list of participating restaurants here.