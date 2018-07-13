× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (July 13, 2018)

Lake Williams in York County will be closed tonight, and fishing and boating will be prohibited until further notice, in advance of efforts to maintain a 106-year old dam. Officials say volunteers are needed tomorrow to help transfer fish from Lake Williams to nearby Lake Redman. You can expect more on this story, including a rough timeline of how long the lake is expected to remain closed, coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.

We have another hot weekend coming up, as the heat index pushes temps into the 100s. Stay indoors if you can and take precautions if your plans take you outside. We’re seeing low chances for stray thunderstorms over the weekend, but it looks like those will be few and far between. We’ll have your full forecast on FOX43 News First at Four.