Humidity rises, temperatures go up and stray storms become more likely, especially by Sunday

MUGGY WEEKEND AHEAD

This evening will still feel comfortable under mostly clear skies. Expect warm temperatures in the 80s for several hours before they drop to the 70s. Overnight lows are near the mid and upper 60s. You’ll notice the humidity increasing and with afternoon readings climbing to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, it will feel hotter and more like the lower to middle 90s. With the heat and humidity increasing into the weekend, stray thunderstorm or two could pop during the evening. It’s much warmer and muggy Sunday. Expect more clouds too. Temperatures are much warmer in the lower 90s but feeling hotter when you factor in the humidity. There is a better chance for stray thunderstorms during the afternoon.

SOME RELIEF TO THE DRY CONDITIONS

While we need the rain, we are still looking at pop up showers and thunderstorms Monday. It’s very warm in the lower 90s again. It is quite sticky with the humidity running higher. Much needed showers and thunderstorms accompany a cold front Tuesday. Temperatures may still reach 90 degrees after morning lows in the 70s. We’ll have to monitor severe storm potential. The front is through by late evening. Wednesday is more comfortable, as drier air drops humidity. Readings are in the 80s. It’s even nicer and more pleasant Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. More clouds move in for Friday and temperatures rise to the upper 80s. The humidity returns too.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist