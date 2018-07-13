× Lancaster County man cited three times in separate protests at pipeline construction sites

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 77-year-old Columbia man has been cited three times in separate incidents for protesting at pipeline construction locations near his home.

Daniel K. Forry, of Prospect Road, was cited with summary counts of harassment, disorderly conduct, and obedience to authorized persons directing traffic in incidents that occurred on March 16, March 31, and June 2, according to West Hempfield Township Police.

Florry is accused of refusing to comply with directions from flaggers working traffic control near the construction sites, police say.

On March 16, Florry allegedly refused to comply with a flagger’s directive that he not pass, because workers were on the roadways, police say. Florry allegedly inched his vehicle forward and tapped the flagger with his front bumper, according to police. Florry was cited for disorderly conduct in that incident.

On March 16 and again on March 31, Florry is accused of yelling at the flagger, at one point getting out of his vehicle and standing nearly face-to-face with the flagger. The officer who wrote Florry’s citation noted that Florry was yelling “because he does not agree with the pipeline.” Florry was cited for harassment.

On June 2, Florry did not comply with a flagger’s directive and struck the flagger while attempting to drive around him. Florry was cited for violating obedience to authorized persons directing traffic, police say.

No one was injured in the incidents.